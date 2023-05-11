Breaking News
Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

Updated on: 11 May,2023 08:11 AM IST  |  Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand)
ANI |

Earlier in January, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred 23km north-northwest of Pithoragarh, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS)

Representational images. Pic/iStock

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 struck Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand early Thursday morning, National Center for Seismology said.


The earthquake struck at 5.01 am, at a depth of 10 km.



"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 11-05-2023, 05:01:04 IST, Lat: 29.63 & Long: 81.44, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 118km E of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App," tweeted National Center for Seismology.


Also Read: DGCA starts special audit of Kedarnath helicopter operator after official's death

Earlier in January, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred 23km north-northwest of Pithoragarh, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The quake struck the state at a depth of 10 kilometres, at a latitude of 29.78 and a longitude of 80.13 at around 8:58 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 22-01-2023, 08:58:31 IST, Lat: 29.78 & Long: 80.13, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 23km NNW of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand," NCS tweeted.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

