Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Representative Pic

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred 187 km southeast of Port Blair in the Andaman and Nicobar islands, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Tuesday.

The depth of the earthquake was 30 km which occurred at 8:05 am early in the morning.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 05-07-2022, 08:05:04 IST, Lat: 10.27 & Long: 93.75, Depth: 30 Km, Location: 187km SE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island, India," NCS tweeted.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale occurred 215 km east southeast of Port Blair. The depth of the earthquake was 44 km which occurred at 5:57 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on 05-07-2022, 05:57:04 IST, Lat: 10.54 & Long: 94.36, Depth: 44 Km, Location: 215km ESE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island, India," NCS said in a tweet.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.

