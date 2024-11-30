Breaking News
Earthquake of magnitude 29 strikes Assams Karbi Anglong

Earthquake of magnitude 2.9 strikes Assam's Karbi Anglong

Updated on: 30 November,2024 08:44 AM IST  |  Karbi Anglong (Assam)
ANI |

According to the NCS, the tremor was recorded at around 2:40 am on Saturday and was centred in the Karbi Anglong region at a depth of 25 km

Representational image. Pic/iStock

An earthquake of magnitude 2.9 jolted Assam's Karbi Anglong on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.


According to the NCS, the tremor was recorded at around 2:40 am on Saturday and was centred in the Karbi Anglong region at a depth of 25 km.


"EQ of M: 2.9, On: 30/11/2024 02:40:11 IST, Lat: 26.23 N, Long: 92.83 E, Depth: 25 km, Location: Karbi Anglong, Assam," the NCS posted on X.


Further details are awaiting.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

earthquake assam news india national news

