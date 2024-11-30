Earthquake of magnitude 2.9 strikes Assam's Karbi Anglong

According to the NCS, the tremor was recorded at around 2:40 am on Saturday and was centred in the Karbi Anglong region at a depth of 25 km

An earthquake of magnitude 2.9 jolted Assam's Karbi Anglong on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the tremor was recorded at around 2:40 am on Saturday and was centred in the Karbi Anglong region at a depth of 25 km.

"EQ of M: 2.9, On: 30/11/2024 02:40:11 IST, Lat: 26.23 N, Long: 92.83 E, Depth: 25 km, Location: Karbi Anglong, Assam," the NCS posted on X.

Further details are awaiting.

