Earthquake of magnitude 3 hits Jammu and Kashmir's Katra

Updated on: 07 December,2022 01:42 PM IST  |  Jammu
ANI |

According to the National Center for Seismology, the location of the quake was 74 kilometres East South East of Katra and it occurred at 9:15 am

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale rocked Katra in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.


According to the National Center for Seismology, the location of the quake was 74 kilometres East South East of Katra and it occurred at 9:15 am.



"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.0, Occurred on 07-12-2022, 09:15:48 IST, Lat: 32.71 & Long: 75.65, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 74km ESE of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir," tweeted the National Center for Seismology.

Earlier, on September 8, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale had occurred 62 km East-North-East of Katra in Jammu and Kashmir, National Center for Seismology had said. The earthquake occurred at 7:52 am at a depth of 10 km below the ground.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

