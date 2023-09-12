Breaking News
Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hits Andaman Sea

Updated on: 12 September,2023 07:13 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 3.39 am on Tuesday and at a depth of 93 km

Representation pic

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolted the Andaman Sea on Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NSC).


According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 3.39 am on Tuesday and at a depth of 93 km.


"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 12-09-2023, 03:39:30 IST, Lat: 6.19 & Long: 95.31, Depth: 93 Km, Region: Andaman Sea," NCS said in a post on social media platform, X.


An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck Manipur's Ukhrul during the evening hours of Monday, as per the NCS data. The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 20 km.

earthquake manipur news national news

