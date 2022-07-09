Breaking News
Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 hits Andaman and Nicobar's Port Blair

Updated on: 09 July,2022 09:22 AM IST  |  Andaman and Nicobar
The depth of the earthquake was 10 km and it occurred at 2:34 am

Representative Pic


An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred in Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar island on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Saturday.

The depth of the earthquake was 10 km and it occurred at 2:34 am.




"Earthquake (/topic/earthquake) of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 09-07-2022, 02:34:43 IST, Lat: 10.33 & Long: 94.41, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 233km SE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island, India," NCS tweeted. 


