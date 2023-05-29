Breaking News
Mumbai: Dog bites up by 28 per cent in one year, reveals BMC data
Mumbai will only get hot, hotter, hottest!
Mumbai: India's longest girder becomes part of much-awaited Vidyavihar bridge
Fire-fighting system in posh Pedder Rd bldg fails during fire
Mumbai Crime: Chain smoker arrested for posing as cop to snatch cigarettes from vendors
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Earthquake of magnitude 44 hits Assams Sonitpur

Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hits Assam's Sonitpur

Updated on: 29 May,2023 08:56 AM IST  |  Assam
ANI |

Top

The NCS stated that the earthquake occurred at 8:03 am on Monday

Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hits Assam's Sonitpur

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hits Assam's Sonitpur
x
00:00

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hit Assam's Sonitpur on Monday early morning, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).


The NCS stated that the earthquake occurred at 8:03 am on Monday.


The quake occurred at a depth of 15 km.


"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 29-05-2023, 08:03:35 IST, Lat: 26.68 & Long: 92.35, Depth: 15 Km, Region: Sonitpur, Assam," tweeted the National Center for Seismology.

No damage has been reported so far.

More details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

national news assam earthquake india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK