The NCS stated that the earthquake occurred at 8:03 am on Monday

Representation pic

Listen to this article Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hits Assam's Sonitpur x 00:00

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hit Assam's Sonitpur on Monday early morning, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The NCS stated that the earthquake occurred at 8:03 am on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The quake occurred at a depth of 15 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 29-05-2023, 08:03:35 IST, Lat: 26.68 & Long: 92.35, Depth: 15 Km, Region: Sonitpur, Assam," tweeted the National Center for Seismology.

No damage has been reported so far.

More details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever