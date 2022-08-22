Ease of doing drug business, Rahul Gandhi asks in attack on PM Modi over Gujarat 'drug hauls'

Posing a series of questions, Rahul Gandhi asked why the port owner had not been questioned so far despite drugs being recovered time and again

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over multiple drug hauls from Gujarat and asked for how long he would be silent on the matter.

His attack came days after the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police busted a mephedrone manufacturing unit in Gujarat and seized drugs worth Rs 1,026 crore.

"'Ease of doing drug business' in Gujarat? Mr Prime Minister, answer these questions. Drugs worth thousands of crores are reaching Gujarat. Who is spreading this poison in the holy land of Gandhi-Patel," the former Congress chief said in a tweet in Hindi.

Posing a series of questions, he asked why the port owner had not been questioned so far despite drugs being recovered time and again.

"Why are NCB and other government agencies still not able to nab 'Narcos' running drug cartels in Gujarat?" Gandhi said. "Narcos" is the title of a Netflix series on drug cartels in Colombia.

Who are the people sitting in the government of the Centre and in Gujarat who are giving protection to mafia 'friends', the Congress leader went on to ask.

"Mr Prime Minister, for how long will you be silent, the answers will have to be given," he said.

