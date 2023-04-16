Easy extraction of Lithium from waste batteries

The method combines mechanical processes and chemical reactions, allowing for cost-effective, energy-efficient and environmentally friendly recycling of lithium-ion batteries

Researchers at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology have developed a recycling process that can recover up to 70 per cent of lithium from battery waste without corrosive chemicals, high temperatures, or prior sorting of the materials.

The method combines mechanical processes and chemical reactions, allowing for cost-effective, energy-efficient and environmentally friendly recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

Currently, nickel, cobalt, copper, aluminium and steel are mainly recovered and recycled from battery waste, but the recovery of lithium is still expensive and not very profitable.

