Breaking News
Mumbai: Cops drop case against Sajjan Jindal
Mumbai: 6 years on, Gokhale bridge victim’s kin awaits railway job
BMC ki guarantee: Potholes this year, too
Mumbai: 50 animals dead at Byculla Zoo, citizens express concern
Mumbai: Coastal Road sees most traffic between 3 pm and 4 pm
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > EC reveals fresh data after SC directive drama
<< Back to Elections 2024

EC reveals fresh data after SC directive drama

Updated on: 18 March,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Details are believed to be pertaining to the period before April 2019

EC reveals fresh data after SC directive drama

Youth Congress activists protest against BJP over electoral bonds

Listen to this article
EC reveals fresh data after SC directive drama
x
00:00

The Election Commission on Sunday made public fresh data on bonds, which it had submitted in sealed covers to the Supreme Court and was later asked to put it in public domain.


These details are believed to be pertaining to the period before April 12, 2019. Details after this date was made public by the poll panel last week.


CPM activists stage a protest outside a branch of SBI. Pics/PTI CPM activists stage a protest outside a branch of SBI. Pics/PTI  


Political parties had filed data on Electoral Bonds in sealed cover as directed by the Supreme Court’s interim order dated April 12, 2019, the poll panel said in a statement.

“Data so received from political parties was deposited in the Supreme Court without opening sealed covers. In pursuance of the Supreme Court’s order dated March 15, 2024, the Registry of the Supreme Court has returned physical copies along with a digitized record of the same in a pen drive in sealed cover. The Election Commission of India has today uploaded the data received in the digitised form from the registry of the Supreme Court on electoral bonds on its website,” EC said.

Bonds nothing but quid pro quo: Telangana CM  

Electoral bonds are nothing but ‘quid pro quo’, Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy said. Reddy slammed former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, alleging that his regime resembled “Nizam’s rule.” “They (electoral bonds) are nothing but ‘quid pro quo’ between those in power and contractors. Those in power are giving some contracts and they are giving back electoral bonds,” he said replying to a query. He further said the Congress party opposes the idea of simultaneous polls and if it comes to power in the upcoming general elections, they will have a relook on the issue and take a call. 

Kerala moves SC seeking stay on CAA

New Delhi: Kerala has filed a fresh plea in the SC seeking a stay on the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024, contending it was discriminatory, arbitrary and contravened the principles of secularism.

Terming the CAA Rules as ‘unconstitutional’, the state government said classifications based on religion and country are discriminatory, arbitrary, unreasonable, and contravened the principles of secularism.

CAA a precursor: Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM M KStalin on Sunday said he believed that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is only a precursor and the BJP will bring laws in future to target people “speaking different languages in each state”.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

supreme court news india national news India news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK