Details are believed to be pertaining to the period before April 2019

Youth Congress activists protest against BJP over electoral bonds

Listen to this article EC reveals fresh data after SC directive drama x 00:00

The Election Commission on Sunday made public fresh data on bonds, which it had submitted in sealed covers to the Supreme Court and was later asked to put it in public domain.

These details are believed to be pertaining to the period before April 12, 2019. Details after this date was made public by the poll panel last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

CPM activists stage a protest outside a branch of SBI. Pics/PTI

Political parties had filed data on Electoral Bonds in sealed cover as directed by the Supreme Court’s interim order dated April 12, 2019, the poll panel said in a statement.

“Data so received from political parties was deposited in the Supreme Court without opening sealed covers. In pursuance of the Supreme Court’s order dated March 15, 2024, the Registry of the Supreme Court has returned physical copies along with a digitized record of the same in a pen drive in sealed cover. The Election Commission of India has today uploaded the data received in the digitised form from the registry of the Supreme Court on electoral bonds on its website,” EC said.

Bonds nothing but quid pro quo: Telangana CM

Electoral bonds are nothing but ‘quid pro quo’, Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy said. Reddy slammed former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, alleging that his regime resembled “Nizam’s rule.” “They (electoral bonds) are nothing but ‘quid pro quo’ between those in power and contractors. Those in power are giving some contracts and they are giving back electoral bonds,” he said replying to a query. He further said the Congress party opposes the idea of simultaneous polls and if it comes to power in the upcoming general elections, they will have a relook on the issue and take a call.

Kerala moves SC seeking stay on CAA

New Delhi: Kerala has filed a fresh plea in the SC seeking a stay on the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024, contending it was discriminatory, arbitrary and contravened the principles of secularism.

Terming the CAA Rules as ‘unconstitutional’, the state government said classifications based on religion and country are discriminatory, arbitrary, unreasonable, and contravened the principles of secularism.

CAA a precursor: Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM M KStalin on Sunday said he believed that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is only a precursor and the BJP will bring laws in future to target people “speaking different languages in each state”.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever