Breaking News
Malabar Hill senior citizen's murder: Suspect got job with reference of father, a neighbourhood guard
Mumbai: Small spike in vehicles taking Coastal Road
Mumbai: BMC ties up with Tata to shift to green energy for water pumping
Mumbai: Five years after collapse, Himalaya FOB still incomplete
Mumbai: North-south connector opened at Kanjurmarg
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Election Commission makes electoral bonds data public
<< Back to Elections 2024

Election Commission makes electoral bonds data public

Updated on: 14 March,2024 08:33 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Following a Supreme Court directive, the State Bank of India had shared the data with the Election Commission on March 12

Election Commission makes electoral bonds data public

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Election Commission makes electoral bonds data public
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Election Commission on Thursday made the data on electoral bonds public
  2. The top court had given the Election Commission time till 5 pm of March 15
  3. Following a Supreme Court directive, the SBI had shared the data with EC

The Election Commission on Thursday made the data on electoral bonds public.


Following a Supreme Court directive, the State Bank of India had shared the data with the poll panel on March 12.


The top court had given the Election Commission time till 5 pm of March 15 to upload the data on its website.


The EC has put the details on 'Disclosure of Electoral Bonds submitted by SBI' in two parts.

According to the data uploaded by the poll panel, the buyers of electoral bonds include Grasim Industries, Megha Engineering, Piramal Enterprises, Torrent Power, Bharti Airtel, DLF Commercial Developers, Vedanta Ltd., Apollo Tyres, Lakshmi Mittal, Edelweiss, PVR, Keventer, Sula Wine, Welspun, and Sun Pharma.

The parties that redeemed electoral bonds include the BJP, Congress, AIADMK, BRS, Shiv Sena, TDP, YSR Congress, DMK, JDS, NCP, Trinamool Congress, JDU, RJD, AAP, and the Samajwadi Party, according to the data.

In a landmark verdict delivered on February 15, a five-judge Constitution bench had scrapped the Centre's electoral bonds scheme that allowed anonymous political funding, calling it "unconstitutional" and ordered disclosure by the EC of donors, the amount donated by them and the recipients.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Will Mumbai Coastal Road decongest traffic in city?
Election Commission state bank of india supreme court India news national news india
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK