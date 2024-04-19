Breaking News
ECI denies false EVM allegations: SC informed

Updated on: 19 April,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

These news reports are false. We have verified the allegation from the district collector and it appears that they are false

ECI denies false EVM allegations: SC informed

An election official during on the eve of the first phase. Pic/PTI

The ECI informed the Supreme Court that allegations of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) showing one extra vote during a mock poll in Kerala’s Kasaragod were false.


The top court was hearing a batch of pleas seeking complete cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT), an independent vote verification system which enables an elector to see whether his vote was cast correctly.


“These news reports are false. We have verified the allegation from the district collector and it appears that they are false. We will submit a detailed report to the court,” senior deputy election commissioner Nitesh Kumar Vyas told a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta.


national news new delhi supreme court Election Commission kerala india India news
