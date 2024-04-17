Breaking News
Apprise on steps taken to check mob lynching cow vigilantism SC
Apprise on steps taken to check mob lynching, cow vigilantism: SC

Updated on: 17 April,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies

We find that most of the states have not filed their reply affidavits to the writ petition giving instances of mob lynching

SC was hearing a plea filed by the NFIW. Representation pic

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked various state governments to apprise it in six weeks on the action taken in incidents of mob lynching and cow vigilantism. A bench of Justices BR Gavai, Aravind Kumar and Sandeep Mehta posted for hearing after six weeks a plea filed by a women’s organisation seeking directions to states to take immediate action in consonance with a 2018 verdict of the apex court to effectively deal with incidents of lynching and mob violence against Muslims by cow vigilantes.


“We find that most of the states have not filed their reply affidavits to the writ petition giving instances of mob lynching. It was expected of the states to at least respond to what action has been taken in such cases. We grant six weeks’ time to the states who have not filed their replies and also give details of steps taken by them in such cases,” the bench ordered.


The top court was hearing a plea filed by the National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW), an organisation linked to the Communist Party of India in which notices were issued last year to the Centre and the DGPs of Maharashtra, Orissa, Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana seeking their responses to the plea.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

