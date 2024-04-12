Breaking News
Misuse of social media a concern: SC

Updated on: 12 April,2024 06:17 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

It is a matter of serious concern that nowadays there has been a profuse misuse of social media platforms on which messages, comments, articles etc. are being posted in respect of matters pending in Court

SC voiced concern over posting on subjudice matters. File pic

The Supreme Court has voiced concern over misuse of social media platforms with posting of messages, comments and articles on subjudice matters. A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose (now retired) and Bela Trivedi made the observation while initiating a contempt action against Assam MLA Karim Uddin Barbhuiya for his misleading Facebook post regarding a case reserved for judgment.


“It is a matter of serious concern that nowadays there has been a profuse misuse of social media platforms on which messages, comments, articles etc. are being posted in respect of matters pending in Court. “Though our shoulders are broad enough to bear any blame or criticism, the comments or posts published in respect of matters pending in Court, through social media platforms under guise of right to freedom of speech and expression, which have the tendency of undermining the authority of the Courts or of interfering with the course of justice, deserves serious consideration,” the bench said.


