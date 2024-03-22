Rai said Kejriwal's arrest is the "murder of democracy" and an "announcement of dictatorship".

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai. Pic/X

Listen to this article ED arrests Kejriwal: AAP's Gopal Rai calls for nationwide protest against BJP x 00:00

AAP's Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai on Thursday gave a call for a nationwide protest against the BJP following Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Rai said Kejriwal's arrest is the "murder of democracy" and an "announcement of dictatorship".

The ED arrested Kejriwal in an excise policy-linked money laundering case on Thursday night and took him to the agency's headquarters here, officials said. The arrest, the first of a sitting chief minister, came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection to the AAP national convenor from any coercive action by the agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

'I appeal to the countrymen to protest outside BJP offices across the country against this dictatorship. We will gather at the AAP office tomorrow at 10 am and then protest outside BJP headquarters," the Delhi minister said. "If Kejriwal can be arrested, anyone can be arrested and their voice can be suppressed. From today, the fight has begun. Arvind Kejriwal is not a person but an ideology,' he said.

'Ever since the INDIA bloc was formed, BJP feels it will not get 400 seats but will only be restricted to 40 seats in Lok Sabha polls," Rai said. They are targeting opposition leaders, he alleged. "Today, they have crossed all limits. You will all go back to your homes tonight. I appeal to Delhiites to join the fight,' the minister said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever