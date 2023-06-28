Breaking News
ED arrests realty firm Supertech's chairman RK Arora in money laundering case

Updated on: 28 June,2023 09:48 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Earlier in April, the ED provisionally attached 25 immovable properties, valued at Rs 40.39 crore, belonging to the Supertech Group of Companies and their Directors in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act

ED arrests realty firm Supertech's chairman RK Arora in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday arrested real estate company Supertech's Chairman and Managing Director RK Arora in connection with a money laundering case, officials said.


Earlier in April, the ED provisionally attached 25 immovable properties, valued at Rs 40.39 crore, belonging to the Supertech Group of Companies and their Directors in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.


Further information is awaited.


Enforcement Directorate new delhi delhi india India news national news

