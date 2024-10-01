Breaking News
Mumbai Police arrest one for duping city jewellers of Rs 2.2 crore
Mumbai: Two teenagers go missing amid academic pressure
Two arrested with five baby crocodiles at Mumbai airport
Iconic Reay Road Bridge takes shape; to open in November
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, AAP MLAs inspect condition of roads in national capital
Govinda accidentally shoots himself in the leg, hospitalised
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > ED books CM Siddaramaiah

ED books CM Siddaramaiah

Updated on: 01 October,2024 08:40 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

The federal agency has filed an enforcement case information report (ECIR) to book the chief minister and others, they said

ED books CM Siddaramaiah

K’taka CM SIddaramaiah. File pic

Listen to this article
ED books CM Siddaramaiah
x
00:00

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday booked Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and some others in a money-laundering case linked to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority, taking cognisance of a recent state Lokayukta FIR, official sources said. The federal agency has filed an enforcement case information report (ECIR) to book the chief minister and others, they said.


Siddaramaiah, his wife B M Parvathi, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and Devaraju — from whom Swamy had purchased land and gifted it to Parvathi — and others have been named in the FIR registered by the Mysuru-located Lokayukta police establishment on September 27.


FIR was lodged after a special court in Bengaluru last week ordered a Lokayukta police probe against Siddaramaiah. The order of the special court judge came a day after the HC upheld the sanction granted by Governor to conduct an investigation against the Congress leader on allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news new delhi Enforcement Directorate karnataka Mysuru

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK