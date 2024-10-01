ED books CM Siddaramaiah

The federal agency has filed an enforcement case information report (ECIR) to book the chief minister and others, they said

K’taka CM SIddaramaiah. File pic

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday booked Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and some others in a money-laundering case linked to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority, taking cognisance of a recent state Lokayukta FIR, official sources said. The federal agency has filed an enforcement case information report (ECIR) to book the chief minister and others, they said.

Siddaramaiah, his wife B M Parvathi, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and Devaraju — from whom Swamy had purchased land and gifted it to Parvathi — and others have been named in the FIR registered by the Mysuru-located Lokayukta police establishment on September 27.

FIR was lodged after a special court in Bengaluru last week ordered a Lokayukta police probe against Siddaramaiah. The order of the special court judge came a day after the HC upheld the sanction granted by Governor to conduct an investigation against the Congress leader on allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

