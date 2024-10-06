Breaking News
ED conducts searches at 44 locations across nine states in Pearl Agro Corporation Limited case

ED conducts searches at 44 locations across nine states in Pearl Agro Corporation Limited case

Updated on: 06 October,2024 10:10 AM IST  |  Delhi
ANI

The ED said that during the search operations, various incriminating documents were recovered and seized

ED conducts searches at 44 locations across nine states in Pearl Agro Corporation Limited case

Pic: PTI File

Listen to this article
ED conducts searches at 44 locations across nine states in Pearl Agro Corporation Limited case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted search operations at 44 locations across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand in the case of Pearl Agro Corporation Limited (PACL) and its group, the agency said.  The ED said that during the search operations, various incriminating documents were recovered and seized.


"ED, Delhi Zonal office has conducted search operations under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 at 44 locations across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Uttrakhand on 04.10.2024 in the case of M/s Pearl Agro Corporation Limited (PACL) and its group. During the search operations, various incriminating documents were recovered and seized," ED said in a post on X on Saturday.


Earlier, ED launched a series of raids across Kolkata, Punjab, Delhi, and Mumbai in a chit fund case on Friday. As per the sources privy to the move, the agency is targeting over two dozen locations in Kolkata, Punjab, Delhi, and Mumbai. This extensive operation was part of an ongoing investigation into a notorious chit-fund case linked to money laundering activities.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Enforcement Directorate maharashtra telangana India news national news

