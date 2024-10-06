The ED said that during the search operations, various incriminating documents were recovered and seized

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted search operations at 44 locations across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand in the case of Pearl Agro Corporation Limited (PACL) and its group, the agency said. The ED said that during the search operations, various incriminating documents were recovered and seized.

"ED, Delhi Zonal office has conducted search operations under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 at 44 locations across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Uttrakhand on 04.10.2024 in the case of M/s Pearl Agro Corporation Limited (PACL) and its group. During the search operations, various incriminating documents were recovered and seized," ED said in a post on X on Saturday.

Earlier, ED launched a series of raids across Kolkata, Punjab, Delhi, and Mumbai in a chit fund case on Friday. As per the sources privy to the move, the agency is targeting over two dozen locations in Kolkata, Punjab, Delhi, and Mumbai. This extensive operation was part of an ongoing investigation into a notorious chit-fund case linked to money laundering activities.

