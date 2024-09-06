Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Taxi Pod project won’t work here’
Exclusive | Dating app scam: So lucrative, there were three gangs!
Ulhasnagar: Would you pay Rs 13,000 for this walking stick?
Mumbai: Coastal Road to be open 24/7 during the upcoming Ganeshotsav 2024
Mumbai: Second Gokhale bridge girder moves closer to completion
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > India News > Article > ED arrests retired Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board officer for conspiring with brokers

ED arrests retired Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board officer for conspiring with brokers

Updated on: 06 September,2024 12:59 PM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

This action is part of an ongoing investigation into a fraudulent double payment scheme involving KIADB, where compensation amounting to Rs. 72 Crore was improperly disbursed

ED arrests retired Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board officer for conspiring with brokers

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
ED arrests retired Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board officer for conspiring with brokers
x
00:00

Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bengaluru Zonal Office has arrested Vasantkumar Durgappa Sajjan, a retired Special Land Acquisition Officer of the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB), and land broker Maibub Allabuksh Dundasi under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. This action is part of an ongoing investigation into a fraudulent double payment scheme involving KIADB, where compensation amounting to Rs. 72 Crore was improperly disbursed.


ED initiated investigation on the basis of FIR registered by Vidyagiri Police Station, Dharwad under various sections of IPC, 1860 against V D Sajjan (Former Special Land Acquisition Officer of KIADB Dharwad Zonal Office) and others. Further, the above FIR was transferred to CID, Dharwad and charge sheet in respect of the FIR has also been filed by the CID, Dharwad.



It is alleged in the FIR and chargesheet that V D Sajjan, SLAO, KIADB Dharwad and other officials of KIADB, Dharwad conspired with the land brokers and other accused and sanctioned an amount of Rs 19.99 crore (approx.) to seven individuals on the pretext of compensation for land acquisition. However, these individuals had been paid compensation previously. Thus, causing lose to the government exchequer.


KIADB is the nodal agency for land acquisition in Karnataka state. Money has been withdrawn fraudulently from KIADB as compensation for land acquisition during year 2021-22. However, compensation to the original land sellers has been paid in year 2010-12. The fraudulently withdrawn money has been transferred into bank accounts opened with fake identity and address proofs.

ED investigation revealed that the actual fraudulent payments exceeded the FIR amount, reaching approximately Rs. 72 Crore. These payments were made to bank accounts opened with fake identities and then laundered through shell accounts. The funds were used to acquire immovable properties, vehicles, residential properties, and fixed deposits.

Earlier, on August 9 and 10, 2024, the ED conducted search operations across 12 locations in Karnataka, leading to the seizure of Rs. 1.50 crore in cash and significant evidence of the scam. Evidence of double payments far exceeding the FIR amount was discovered during these searches.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Enforcement Directorate national news new delhi india India news karnataka

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK