The woman, a retired teacher was the mother-in-law of an airman who sustained multiple grievous injuries and died on the way to the hospital, an official said

A 76-year-old retired woman teacher reportedly died after she was attacked by a pack of stray dogs while she was on her morning walk near her house in Bengaluru city of Karnataka on Wednesday, the police said, reported the PTI.

According to the police, the elderly woman was identified as Rajdulari Sinha. She was suddenly attacked by at least 10-12 dogs in the playground at Air Force East 7th Residential Camp in Jalahalli around 6.30 am while she was on her morning walk, as per the PTI.

A case of unnatural death report has been filed in in the matter at Gangamma Gudi police station, a senior police officer said.

Rajdulari Sinha was the mother-in-law of an airman who sustained multiple grievous injuries and died on the way to the hospital, he said.

Posting on social media platform X, a social media user, who claimed to have witnessed the incident stated, "Its a tragic scene in the morning itself. Dozen of stray dogs attack a lady. I shouted, and my family joined me, until a gentleman comes the dogs attacked. Jalahalli Airforce playground, Vidyaranyapura. I am guilty that I couldnt help her because of this wall," according to the PTI.

"I was the helpless eyewitness. Due to their big wall, I couldnt save her. I shouted and called some people and they took her to hospital, but no use," he added, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

(with PTI inputs)