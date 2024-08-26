According to police sources, 33-year-old Renukaswamy, was a fan of Darshan. He had allegedly sent actor Pavithra Gowda obscene messages, which enraged Darshan, leading to the fan's murder. His body was found near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli in Bengaluru on June 9

Darshan (seen in grey T-shit, holding a coffee mug). Pic/Screengrab

Listen to this article Photo of murder-accused Kannada actor Darshan, holding cigarette, sitting in open space in jail, emerges x 00:00

A purported photograph of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is currently in judicial custody in Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central jail, has gone viral. The actor, who is an accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, is seen hanging out with three others in the jail in a relaxed mood. The photo shows the actor sitting on a chair, holding a cigarette and a coffee cup, in an open space.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to some reports, those seated with Darshan are rowdy sheeter Wilson Garden Naga, Nagaraj (the actor's manager and co-accused in the Renukaswamy murder case) and Kulla Seena.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mid-day (@middayindia)





There has been no official confirmation so far on whether the photo was taken within the jail premises or elsewhere in the past or if it is a doctored image.



After the picture surfaced, Renukaswamy's father Kashinath S Shivanagowdru demanded a probe into the development and said those behind giving the actor special treatment in jail should be punished. "When such things happen, there is a feeling that a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) probe should happen. Looking at the picture I'm surprised to see him (Darshan) with others holding a cigarette and drinking tea. We doubt whether he is in jail or not. Jail should be a jail and must not become something else. He should be treated like other normal prisoners, but here it looks like he seems to be sitting in a resort," Shivanagowdru told reporters in the district headquarters town of Chitradurga.



Stating that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and police officers had promised him justice in his son's case, Shivanagowdru said, "The guilty should be punished so that my son's soul gets peace. I know the pain of losing my son...we are deeply pained, and he (Darshan) seems to be enjoying being there in jail... We still have faith in the police and the government."



Seventeen people, including Darshan, along with his friend Pavithra Gowda, are currently in judicial custody in the Renukaswamy murder case.



Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda recently stated that the final report will be submitted to the court by the police in the murder case at the earliest, after getting the remaining forensic reports.



According to police sources, Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, had sent obscene messages to Gowda, which enraged Darshan, allegedly leading to the 33-year-old's murder. His body was found near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli in the Karnataka capital on June 9.



Raghavendra, one of the accused who is a part of Darshan's fan club in Chitradurga, brought Renukaswamy to a shed in R R Nagar in Bengaluru on the pretext that the actor wanted to meet him. It was in this shed that he was allegedly tortured and murdered, the police said.



According to the post-mortem report, Renukaswamy, a native of Chitradurga, died owing to shock and haemorrhage as a result of multiple blunt injuries.



Police sources said Gowda, who is accused number one, was the "major cause" behind Renukaswamy's murder. According to officers, it has been proven from the probe that she instigated the other accused, conspired with them, and took part in the crime herself.

(With PTI inputs)