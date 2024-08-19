A political controversy has emerged in Karnataka over Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot authorizing an investigation against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for irregularities in site allotment by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority.

A political slugfest has erupted in Karnataka over Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot giving sanction for investigation against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with irregularities in the allotment of alternative sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority with the ruling Congress and BJP taking to the streets on Monday.

Congress leaders and workers staged dharnas, foot marches and rallies in district headquarters, holding placards denouncing the action and raising slogans against the Governor.

Demonstrations were held in various parts of the state including Bengaluru, Udupi, Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Tumakuru and Mysuru.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the State Congress chief, led the protests at 'Freedom Park' here with several Ministers of the Siddaramaiah Cabinet in attendance in what appeared to be a show of strength.

“The Governor is making a case out of nothing. This is a murder of democracy and we will protest it," Shivakumar had said on Sunday.

The BJP, led by its state chief B Y Vijayendra and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka, held a dharna near Mahatma Gandhi's statue on the premises of 'Vidhana Soudha', which houses the Legislature and Secretariat, demanding the Chief Minister's resignation.

BJP leaders said Siddaramaiah has no moral right to continue as Chief Minister and he should quit to pave way for a transparent and unbiased investigation.

Former Chief Minister D V Sadananda Gowda was among those who took part in the dharna.

