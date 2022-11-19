×
Updated on: 19 November,2022 04:57 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

ED files charge sheet against PFI, 3 members

Representative image. Pic/Istock


The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday filed a charge sheet in a court here against the banned Popular Front of India and its three members in a money laundering case related to unlawful activities.


The document is likely to be taken up for hearing before Special Judge Shailender Malik on November 21.



Besides the PFI, the charge sheet also named Perwez Ahmed, Mohd Ilias and Abdul Muqeet as accused.


"Fresh complaint under sections 44 r/w section 45 of PML Act for the commission of offence u/s 3 (money laundering) read with section 70 of PML Act has been filed.

"It be checked and registered. Put up for consideration before the concerned court on November 21, 2022," duty judge Devender Kumar Jangala said. 

