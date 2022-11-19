×
Breaking News
Mumbai: When clock strikes 7, it is party time for hawkers at Bandra
Mumbai local train update: No jumbo block on Western Railway suburban section on November 20
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Mumbai Crime: Father slits 6-year-old son’s throat after fight with wife
Aaditya slams Maha CM over BMC's functioning, scrapping of road tenders
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Covid 19 Maharashtra logs 125 new cases one death

Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 125 new cases, one death

Updated on: 19 November,2022 04:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

State health department data showed the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent and the recovery rate was 98.17 per cent

Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 125 new cases, one death

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 125 Covid-19 cases and one death, a state's public health official said.


"The recovery count increased by 150 in the last 24 hours. Presently there are 795 active case," the health bulletin mentioned.



Also read: Measles outbreak: Mumbai records one more suspected death, toll rises to 9


State health department data showed the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent and the recovery rate was 98.17 per cent.

Are you worried about pollution damaging your skin?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news maharashtra Coronavirus

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK