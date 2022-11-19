Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 125 new cases, one death

State health department data showed the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent and the recovery rate was 98.17 per cent
Representative image. Pic/Istock
Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 125 Covid-19 cases and one death, a state's public health official said.
"The recovery count increased by 150 in the last 24 hours. Presently there are 795 active case," the health bulletin mentioned.
State health department data showed the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent and the recovery rate was 98.17 per cent.