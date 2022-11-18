Mumbai reports 13 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 164

Mumbai now has a recovery rate of 98.3 per cent
Representative image. Pic/Istock
Mumbai reported 13 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in bulletin.
According to bulletin, no death was reported on Friday, the toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,742.
The count of recoveries in the city reached 1,134,865 after 41 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, it said.
The city now has 164 active cases, as per the health bulletin.
Mumbai now has a recovery rate of 98.3 per cent.