Maharashtra: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing teen daughter

Updated on: 18 November,2022 07:18 PM IST  |  Latur
Representative image. Pic/Istock


A court in Maharashtra's Latur district has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his 15-year-old daughter.


District and session court judge Surekha Kosamkar on Thursday convicted Sudhir Bandgar (40) under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.



The accused was sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed on him.


As per case details, a quarrel had taken place between the accused and his wife at their house in Aashiv village of Ausa tehsil on November 15, 2020.

The couple's daughter rushed to intervene during the quarrel, when the accused hurled a stone at her. The girl sustained head injury and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

