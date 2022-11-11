×
Maharashtra: Gram panchayat election in Latur district on Dec 18

Updated on: 11 November,2022 09:15 AM IST  |  Latur
Along with new gram panchayat members, voters will also directly elect sarpanches in these polls

Representative Image


Voting to elect new members of 351 gram panchayats in Latur district of Maharashtra will take place on December 18, the Maharashtra State Election Commission has announced.


Along with new gram panchayat members, voters will also directly elect sarpanches in these polls.



Nomination papers can be submitted from November 28 to December 2 and they will be scrutinized on December 5, as per the poll schedule released by the commission on Wednesday.

Nomination papers can be withdrawn on December 7 and on the same day the list of candidates will be released and the poll symbol allotted, said the commission.

If necessary, polling will be held on December 18 and counting of votes will take place on December 20, it said.

