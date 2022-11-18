Measles outbreak: Mumbai records one more suspected death, toll rises to 9

The infectious disease is mostly found in children under five years of age
One more suspected measles death has been recorded in Mumbai. The fresh case rose the toll in the city to nine since its outbreak in September, as per BMC’s public health department.
At present, the civic hospitals in the city are treating 176 confirmed cases of measles.
According to the BMC's public health department, there have been five outbreaks in M/E and L ward each, one in E, F/N, G/N, P/N and M/W wards, and two outbreaks in H/E ward. Total 17 outbreaks have been reported in Mumbai.
The infectious disease is mostly found in children under five years of age.