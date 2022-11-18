×
Mumbai Crime: Caretaker arrested for cheating elderly couple in Goregaon

Updated on: 18 November,2022 07:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

As the couple was unable to go to the bank on their own, they gave the cheque and bank passbook to Achrekar

Representative image. Pic/Istock


The Goregaon police arrested a caretaker of an elderly couple who allegedly cheated them of more than Rs 5.7 lakh from their bank account.


According to police sources, the Goregaon-based elderly couple lives alone in the city, while their son who stays abroad used to send them money for their expenditure every month.



During the investigation, It has been revealed that a couple of years back when the duo visited their native place in Konkan, their relative introduced the accused identified as Nikhil Achrekar and send him to Mumbai a few months back as a caretaker.


"The complaint used to give a blank signed cheque of Rs 25,000 to Nikhil every month to withdraw cash for their daily expenditures," said the police officer.

As the couple was unable to go to the bank on their own, they gave the cheque and bank passbook to Achrekar.

"Taking advantage of this, according to his need Achrekar used to write more money on the cheque. After giving Rs 25,000 to the couple, he used the rest of the money for his own benefit.

"In October, Achrekar left with a blank cheque to withdraw the cash and did not come back. His mobile phone was also going off. As the woman needed money, she finally went to the bank and when she inquired, it was revealed that Achrekar had withdrawn Rs 5.7 lakh from the complaint account," said the police officer.

In the case of embezzlement of money, she rushed to the Goregaon police station and registered a complaint.

Under the supervision of senior inspector Dattatre Thopte, a team of sub-inspectors Vaishnav and Sawant started the investigation got information about Achrekar, and caught him in Malad on Wednesday by laying a trap.

"Achrekar was arrested and produced in court further investigation is underway," the officer added.

