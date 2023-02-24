ED gets Sukesh Chandrashekhar's remand extention in money-laundering case

Sukesh was arrested in an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered by the ED for allegedly duping Malvinder Singh's Wife Japna Singh of Rs 3.5 crore

Sukesh Chandrashekhar. File Pic

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday got a three-day extension of businessman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's remand in a money laundering case in which he was arrested recently and was sent to a nine-day custody of the central agency earlier.

The ED alleged that it needs to know about payments to Deepak Ramdani and some jail officials.

The agency also got 5 days' police remand of co-accused Deepak Ramdani.

Sukesh was arrested in an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered by the ED for allegedly duping Malvinder Singh's Wife Japna Singh of Rs 3.5 crore.

According to the complainant, Chandrashekar had called Japna M. Singh posing as a senior government official and extorted money from her.

The Patiala House Court's additional sessions judge, Shailender Malik, sent him on 9-day ED remand earlier.

The ED case is based on an FIR filed by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Chandrasekhar, who is accused of cheating and extorting Japna Singh and Aditi Singh, wife of the former promoter of Religare Enterprises, who are in judicial custody in connection with an alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd.

Both Chandrasekhar and his actor-wife Leena Maria Paul were arrested by the Delhi Police in September 2022 for their alleged role in the duping case.

Actors Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi and other several names surfaced during the investigation of the Economic Offence Wing of the Delhi Police and the ED.

