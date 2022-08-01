ED raids on Sanjay Raut's residence not politically motivated: Raosaheb Danve

CBI and ED work independently. It has nothing to do with politics, Union minister Danve said

Sanjay Raut outside ED office. Pic/ Ashish Raje

Union minister Raosaheb Danve have said that the ED raids at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's residence were not politically motivated and that the agency work independently.

"CBI and ED work independently. It has nothing to do with politics," Union minister Danve said.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against Sanjay Raut in Mumbai for allegedly threatening Swapna Patkar, wife of Sujit Patkar who is a close aide of the Shiv Sena leader.

The case was registered at the Vakola police station under sections 504, 506 and 509 of IPC.

An audio clip of Swapna had gone viral in which Raut was allegedly heard threatening her.

Notably, Swapna Patkar is a witness in the Patra Chawl land case, for which the Enforcement Directorate detained Raut on Sunday after hours of raids at his residence.

Earlier on Sunday, Sanjay Raut's brother Sunil Raut claimed that his brother was arrested. Sunil said that he will be produced before the court on Monday.

"Sanjay Raut has been arrested. The BJP is afraid of him and got him arrested. They haven't given us any documents (regarding his arrest). He has been framed. He will be produced in court tomorrow at 11.30 am," claimed Sunil Raut on Sunday.

According to the sources, ED officials seized Rs 11.50 lakh in unaccounted cash from the residence of Raut earlier in the day.

Raut was detained by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Sunday in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case after hours of raids at his residence in Mumbai, however, Sanjay Raut's counsel said earlier in the day that his client was neither detained nor arrested.

"ED has given a fresh summon to Sanjay Raut, today morning. On that basis, Sanjay Raut has come to the ED office to record the statement. He has neither been arrested nor detained," Raut's counsel had said.

ED sleuths reached Raut's residence around 7 am on Sunday and conducted the raid.Soon after the ED officials detained him in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case, the

Shiv Sena leader said that he "won't be cowed down".

Speaking to mediapersons, Raut said, "False charges and documents are being framed against people. All of this is being done to weaken Shiv Sena and Maharashtra. Sanjay Raut won't be cowed down. I will not leave the party."

On June 28 this year, Sanjay Raut was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the prevention of the money laundering case pertaining to the Rs 1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam.

Refusing to join the probe and citing the Monsoon Session of Parliament as a reason for not joining the probe, he had then dared the probe agency to arrest him. Later, he reached the ED office.

The ED, which took Pune-based businessman Avinash Bhosale into custody earlier in connection with the DHFL-Yes Bank case, wants to grill Raut in this matter too, as per sources. They claimed that Patra Chawl case of ED is also linked to the DHFL case.

In April, the ED provisionally attached assets worth over Rs 11.15 crore of Raut's wife Varsha Raut and two of his associates as part of this investigation.

