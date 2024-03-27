Breaking News
ED summons AAP's Goa chief, leaders in Delhi excise policy-linked money-laundering case

Updated on: 27 March,2024 10:47 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The AAP leaders have been asked to depose at the Enforcement Directorate's office in Goa's Panjim on Thursday

The ED has summoned Amit Palekar, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Goa unit chief, and some other party leaders from the coastal state for questioning in a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy on March 28, official sources said on Wednesday.


The AAP leaders have been asked to depose at the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office in Goa's Panjim on Thursday, the sources said.


Palekar, who was the AAP's chief ministerial face during the February 2022 Goa Assembly polls, had recently said there was no evidence to prove that any illicit money was sent to the state, asserting that he and his party colleagues were ready to face any inquiry.


The ED arrested AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the case on March 21.

The agency has claimed in its chargesheet that the AAP used "proceeds of crime" to the tune of about Rs 45 crore in its Goa poll campaign, from the Rs 100 crore "bribe" that was pumped in by the "South Group" that allegedly involved Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha.

Kejriwal will be produced before a Delhi court by the ED at the end of his remand period on Thursday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

