Eid-ul-Adha 2023: Eid Mubarak messages, wishes and quotes

This year, Eid-ul-Adha falls on June 29 in India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Canada and Singapore
Pic/PTI
Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid or Eid al-Adha, is one of the holiest Islamic festivals celebrated by the Muslim community across the globe. This day is marked to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim's sacrifice and dedication. According to the Islamic lunar calendar, this festival is usually celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu-al Hijjah.
This year, Eid-ul-Adha falls on June 29 in India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Canada and Singapore. To celebrate this holy day, we have curated a list of wishes, greetings, images and messages that you can share with your loved ones and let them know that you are thinking of them on Eid-ul-Adha.
ADVERTISEMENT
- May the teachings of Allah and his prophet be your companion throughout your life. May this Eid al-Adha bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to you and your family!
- May the joy of Eid surround you and your family. Eid ul Adha Mubarak 2023!
- May Allah shower Rahmah upon us and accept our prayers. Eid ul Adha Mubarak to you!
- Happy Eid Ul Adha! May your heart lighten up with the observance of this holy day!
- Eid Mubarak! Wishing for this day to bring peace, prosperity, and devotion to your soul!
- May the blessings of Allah(SWT) always be with you in this life and the afterlife. Eid Mubarak!
- Eid Mubarak to you and your family! May Allah accept your sacrifice and bless you with His mercy. Have a safe and happy Eid day!
- Eid Mubarak, my love. On this blissful day, I ask Allah to give us peace, prosperity and a lifetime of togetherness.
- May Allah grant you and your family peaceful and prosperous life. May the blessings of Allah never leave your side. Wishing you the heartiest Eid ul Adha Mubarak!
- May the Barakah of Allah (SWT) usher your life with abundant happiness, Halal wealth, and the immaculate joy on Eid-ul-Adha and forever. Happy Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak!
- Eid Ul Adha Mubarak! May Allah show His divine forgiveness in return for your sacrifice!
- I wish you all a blessed Eid ul Adha. May you find eternal peace and joy today and always.
- Dear friends, Eid Mubarak to you all! May Allah grace you and your family with His heavenly blessings and reward you abundantly for your Holy sacrifice!
- Eid Mubarak! May Allah accept your sacrifice and reward you generously!
- On this auspicious occasion, I pray that Allah grants you good health, success, and prosperity. Eid Mubarak!