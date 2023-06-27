This year, Eid-ul-Adha falls on June 29 in India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Canada and Singapore

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Eid-ul-Adha 2023: Eid Mubarak messages, wishes and quotes x 00:00

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid or Eid al-Adha, is one of the holiest Islamic festivals celebrated by the Muslim community across the globe. This day is marked to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim's sacrifice and dedication. According to the Islamic lunar calendar, this festival is usually celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu-al Hijjah.

This year, Eid-ul-Adha falls on June 29 in India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Canada and Singapore. To celebrate this holy day, we have curated a list of wishes, greetings, images and messages that you can share with your loved ones and let them know that you are thinking of them on Eid-ul-Adha.

ADVERTISEMENT