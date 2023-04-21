Eid ul-Fitr 2023: Eid Mubarak wishes, messages and quotes to share with your ones

Eid-Ul-Fitr in India will be celebrated on Saturday, April 22

Pic/iStock

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the world. It is one of the most important festivals of the Islam community across the world. Eid-Ul-Fitr also marks the end of the month of fasting for Muslims. Before Eid-Ul-Fitr, Muslims observe the month of Ramadan, in which they observe fasting from sunrise to sunset.

Eid-Ul-Fitr in India will be celebrated on Saturday, April 22. The scholars in India, including India Union Muslim League (IUML) state president Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal told news agency ANI that Eid would be celebrated across the country on April 22.

On the day of Eid-Ul-Fitr, Muslims observe the special day with a prayer. On the day of Eid, many delicacies are prepared at home to celebrate the joyous festival with family and friends. People worldwide greet each other, exchange gifts and feast on special delicacies.

Here are some Eid Mubarak wishes, messages and quotes to share with family and friends.