Eid ul-Fitr 2023: Eid Mubarak wishes, messages and quotes to share with your ones

Eid-Ul-Fitr in India will be celebrated on Saturday, April 22
Pic/iStock
Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the world. It is one of the most important festivals of the Islam community across the world. Eid-Ul-Fitr also marks the end of the month of fasting for Muslims. Before Eid-Ul-Fitr, Muslims observe the month of Ramadan, in which they observe fasting from sunrise to sunset.
Eid-Ul-Fitr in India will be celebrated on Saturday, April 22. The scholars in India, including India Union Muslim League (IUML) state president Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal told news agency ANI that Eid would be celebrated across the country on April 22.
On the day of Eid-Ul-Fitr, Muslims observe the special day with a prayer. On the day of Eid, many delicacies are prepared at home to celebrate the joyous festival with family and friends. People worldwide greet each other, exchange gifts and feast on special delicacies.
Here are some Eid Mubarak wishes, messages and quotes to share with family and friends.
- Eid Mubarak! May Allah's blessings be with you today, tomorrow and always.
- May Allah open the doors of success and bless you, today and always. Eid Mubarak 2023!
- May Allah bless all of us on this auspicious day. Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2023!
- May this Eid bring you joy, peace and prosperity. Eid Mubarak!
- Have a joyous and memorable Eid with your loved ones today. Eid-ul-Fitr 2023!
- Eid Mubarak to you and your family. May Allah's love and blessings be with you always.
- On this holy occasion of Eid, may Allah accept all your prayers and forgive all your sins. Eid Mubarak!
- Sending best wishes on the occasion of Eid. May Allah bless you every day.
- Eid Mubarak! I hope Allah grants you a healthy life and blesses you with prosperity and boundless happiness.
- May the divine blessings of Allah touch every aspect of your life and make it blissful. Eid ul Fitr Mubarak.