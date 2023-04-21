Eid al-Fitr is an important Islamic festival celebrated by Muslims all over the world. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, during which Muslims fast from dawn to sunset

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article When Is Eid ul-Fitr 2023? Eid ul-Fitr date In India, significance, know all about this holy festival x 00:00

Eid ul-Fitr 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in India. Masses belonging to the Islamic faith are preparing for the festival across India. However, the exact date may vary depending on the sighting of the moon.

Eid al-Fitr is an important Islamic festival celebrated by Muslims all over the world. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, during which Muslims fast from dawn to sunset. The festival is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar.

On this day, Muslims wake up early in the morning and perform their prayers, known as Salat al-Eid. They then exchange greetings and gifts with family and friends, dress up in new clothes, and indulge in delicious food and sweets. Zakat al-Fitr, a special charity, is also given on Ramadan month and also on this day to help those in need.

The significance of Eid al-Fitr lies in its celebration of the end of a month-long period of fasting, self-discipline, and spiritual reflection. Muslims believe that this period of fasting and prayer helps them to purify their souls, become closer to Allah, and develop empathy for those less fortunate.

Also read: Sheer Khurma to Biryani: Your guide to hosting the perfect brunch spread for Eid-ul-fitr 2023

Eid al-Fitr is a time for Muslims to express their gratitude to Allah for His blessings and to seek His forgiveness for any wrongdoings. It is a time to celebrate and share joy with family, friends, and the wider community. Muslims typically dress up in new clothes, decorate their homes, and prepare special meals and sweets to share with others.

Eid al-Fitr also has significant social and cultural importance. It provides an opportunity for Muslims to strengthen their relationships with family and friends, as well as to build bonds with members of their community.

Overall, Eid al-Fitr is a time of joy, celebration, and spiritual renewal for Muslims and people of all faiths around the world. It represents the culmination of a month of fasting, prayer, and self-discipline, and serves as a reminder of the importance of faith, family, and community.