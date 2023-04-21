Breaking News
Mumbai: FIR against 308 for wrong-side driving in just two weeks
Builders owe Mumbai homeowners Rs 336 cr!
Warm as toast Mumbai will get cooler: IMD
Mumbai: Western Express Highway killer spot fixed!
Mumbai: Nullah cleaning is as per schedule, claims BMC
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > When Is Eid ul Fitr 2023 Eid ul Fitr date In India significance know all about this holy festival

When Is Eid ul-Fitr 2023? Eid ul-Fitr date In India, significance, know all about this holy festival

Updated on: 21 April,2023 12:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Eid al-Fitr is an important Islamic festival celebrated by Muslims all over the world. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, during which Muslims fast from dawn to sunset

When Is Eid ul-Fitr 2023? Eid ul-Fitr date In India, significance, know all about this holy festival

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
When Is Eid ul-Fitr 2023? Eid ul-Fitr date In India, significance, know all about this holy festival
x
00:00

Eid ul-Fitr 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in India. Masses belonging to the Islamic faith are preparing for the festival across India. However, the exact date may vary depending on the sighting of the moon.


Eid al-Fitr is an important Islamic festival celebrated by Muslims all over the world. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, during which Muslims fast from dawn to sunset. The festival is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar.



On this day, Muslims wake up early in the morning and perform their prayers, known as Salat al-Eid. They then exchange greetings and gifts with family and friends, dress up in new clothes, and indulge in delicious food and sweets. Zakat al-Fitr, a special charity, is also given on Ramadan month and also on this day to help those in need.


The significance of Eid al-Fitr lies in its celebration of the end of a month-long period of fasting, self-discipline, and spiritual reflection. Muslims believe that this period of fasting and prayer helps them to purify their souls, become closer to Allah, and develop empathy for those less fortunate.

Also read: Sheer Khurma to Biryani: Your guide to hosting the perfect brunch spread for Eid-ul-fitr 2023

Eid al-Fitr is a time for Muslims to express their gratitude to Allah for His blessings and to seek His forgiveness for any wrongdoings. It is a time to celebrate and share joy with family, friends, and the wider community. Muslims typically dress up in new clothes, decorate their homes, and prepare special meals and sweets to share with others.

Eid al-Fitr also has significant social and cultural importance. It provides an opportunity for Muslims to strengthen their relationships with family and friends, as well as to build bonds with members of their community.

Overall, Eid al-Fitr is a time of joy, celebration, and spiritual renewal for Muslims and people of all faiths around the world. It represents the culmination of a month of fasting, prayer, and self-discipline, and serves as a reminder of the importance of faith, family, and community.

Do you practice ecotourism?
eid news india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK