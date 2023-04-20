Sheer Khurma to Biryani: Your guide to hosting the perfect brunch spread for Eid-ul-fitr 2023

As the holy month of Ramadan draws closer to its end, it’s time to wish Eid Mubarak to your folks. Celebrate Eid by hosting a brunch full of Mughlai delicacies along with classic appetizers and pudding

This year, Eid-Ul-Fitr is expected to be celebrated from April 21 Friday, to April 23, Sunday. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Eid is one of the primary festivals celebrated by the Muslim community worldwide. Upon sighting the crescent moon, the month of Ramadan comes to an end. Devotees cherish the month-long efforts of fasting and praying with a grand feast on the day of Eid. Enjoying the Eid meal together with loved ones forms the essence of the festival.

With Eid just a few days away, we reached out to the Mumbaikar and home chef Tabassum Rizvi to learn about Mughlai food recipes. Rizvi believes that starting brunch with Sheer Khurma is an important ritual. It symbolizes the sweetness of the festival and brings a sense of togetherness. Additionally, kebabs are an important appetizer that supplements unique flavors to the table.

For the main course, chana masala and biryani are traditional dishes that are loved by all. These dishes have a rich history in the Indian subcontinent and are an integral part of the Eid feast. When it comes to ending the meal, what could be better than a lip-smacking mango pudding? It is not only irresistible but is also a blast of fruity flavors to summarise the festive palate. Here is the complete recipe list to host the perfect Eid spread:

Start your meal with the sweetness of Sheer Khurma

Ingredients:

Full-fat milk 1 liter

Vermicelli 100 grams

Sugar 1/2 cup

Chopped dates 1/2 cup

Chopped almonds 1/2 cup

Chopped pistachios 1/2 cup

Chopped cashews 1/2 cup

Cardamom pods, crushed 2-3

Saffron strands 1/4 tsp

Rose water 1 tbsp

Ghee 1 tbsp

Method:

1. Heat the ghee in a heavy-bottomed pan on medium heat.

2. Add the vermicelli and sauté for 2-3 minutes until it turns light brown.

3. Add the milk to the pan and bring it to a boil.

4. Reduce the heat and let it simmer for 10-12 minutes until the vermicelli is cooked and the milk has thickened.

5. Add the sugar and crushed cardamom pods to the pan and stir well until the sugar dissolves.

6. Add the chopped dates and saffron strands to the pan and mix well. Let it simmer for another 2-3 minutes.

7. Add the chopped nuts to the pan and stir well. Let it simmer for another minute.

8. Add the rose water to the pan and mix well. Turn off the heat.

9. Transfer the Sheer Khurma to a serving bowl and garnish with some chopped nuts and saffron strands.

Serve hot or cold as per your preference.

Add a twist: You can also add some rose petals or edible gold leaf to give it a unique and elegant look.

Crispy Chicken Kebabs for starters

Ingredients:

Boneless chicken breast, cut into small cubes 500g

Yogurt 1/2 cup

Ginger-garlic paste 2 tbsp

Lemon juice 1 tbsp

Cumin powder 1 tsp

Coriander powder 1 tsp

Garam masala powder 1 tsp

Red chili powder 1/2 tsp

Salt to taste

Oil 2 tbsp

Skewers

Method:

1. In a mixing bowl, add yogurt, ginger-garlic paste, lemon juice, cumin powder, coriander powder, garam masala powder, red chili powder, and salt and mix everything together.

2. Add the chicken cubes to the mixture and coat them well.

3. Marinate the chicken for at least 1 hour or overnight in the refrigerator.

4. Thread the chicken cubes onto skewers.

5. Brush the skewers with oil.

6. Grill the skewers for 10-12 minutes, flipping occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through.

7. Serve hot with some mint chutney and onion rings.

Channa masala for the main course

Ingredients:

Chickpeas, soaked overnight and boiled 2 cups

Onions, finely chopped 2

Tomatoes, finely chopped 2

Green chili, finely chopped 1

Ginger-garlic paste 1 tsp

Cumin seeds 1 tsp

Coriander powder 1 tsp

Turmeric powder 1/2 tsp

Red chili powder 1/2 tsp

Garam masala powder 1 tsp

Kasuri methi (dried fenugreek leaves) 1 tbsp

Chopped coriander leaves 1/4 cup

Oil 2 tbsp

Salt to taste

Coconut milk (optional)

Methods:

1. Heat oil in a pan on medium heat. Add cumin seeds and let them splutter.

2. Add finely chopped onions and sauté until they turn golden brown.

3. Add ginger-garlic paste and green chili to the pan and sauté for a minute.

4. Add chopped tomatoes to the pan and cook until they become soft and mushy.

5. Add coriander powder, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt to the pan and mix well.

6. Add the boiled chickpeas to the pan and stir well.

7. Add 1/2 cup water to the pan and let it simmer for 10-15 minutes on low heat.

8. Add garam masala powder, kasuri methi, and chopped coriander leaves to the pan and mix well.

9. Let it cook for another 5 minutes on low heat.

10. Turn off the heat and let the Channa masala sit for a few minutes.

11. Transfer the Channa masala to a serving bowl and garnish with some chopped coriander leaves.

Add a twist: You can add some coconut milk to the Channa masala to make it creamier and richer in flavor.

Showdown with Biryani

Ingredients:

Bone-in chicken, cut into medium-sized pieces 500g

Basmati rice, washed and soaked for 30 minutes 2 cups

Onions, thinly sliced 2

Tomatoes chopped 2

Green chilies, slit 2

Yogurt 1/4 cup

Chopped mint leaves 1/4 cup

Chopped coriander leaves 1/4 cup

Ginger-garlic paste 1 tbsp

Cumin seeds 1 tsp

Coriander powder 1 tsp

Garam masala powder 1 tsp

Turmeric powder 1/2 tsp

Red chili powder 1/2 tsp

Ghee or oil 1/4 cup

Salt to taste

Water 2 cups

For biryani masala:

Green cardamoms 4

Cloves 4

Cinnamon stick 1-inch

Bay leaf 1

Star anise 1

Mace 1

Black peppercorns 1/2 tsp

Method:

1. In a heavy-bottomed pan, heat ghee or oil over medium heat.

2. Add sliced onions and sauté until golden brown. Remove half of the onions and keep them aside.

3. To the same pan, add the biryani masala (cardamoms, cloves, cinnamon, bay leaf, star anise, mace, and black peppercorns) and sauté for 30 seconds.

4. Add ginger-garlic paste and green chilies to the pan and sauté for 1-2 minutes.

5. Add chopped tomatoes and sauté until they become soft and mushy.

6. Add chicken pieces to the pan and stir well.

7. Add coriander powder, garam masala powder, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt to the pan and mix well.

8. Add yogurt, chopped mint leaves, and chopped coriander leaves to the pan and mix well.

9. Cook the chicken for 5-7 minutes until it's half cooked. Remove from heat and keep aside.

10. In a large pot, bring 2 cups of water to a boil. Add soaked rice, salt, and cumin seeds to the pot and cook until the rice is 70% done.

11. Drain the rice and keep it aside.

12. Preheat the oven to 350°F.

13. In a large baking dish, layer the chicken and rice alternatively. Spread the fried onions over the top layer of rice.

14. Cover the dish with foil and bake in the preheated oven for 30-35 minutes.

15. Once done, remove it from the oven and let it rest for 5-10 minutes before serving.

16. Serve hot Biryani with a raita, salad, or any side dish of your choice.

Wash out the spices with Mango Pudding

Ingredients:

Ripe mango pulp (from 2-3 mangoes) 2 cups

Whole milk 1 cup

Heavy cream 1/2 cup

Sugar 1/2 cup

Cornstarch 2 tbsp

Vanilla extract 1 tsp

A pinch of salt

Sliced mangoes and whipped cream for garnishing (optional)

Method:

1. In a medium-sized saucepan, mix together the mango pulp, milk, heavy cream, sugar, corn starch, vanilla extract, and salt.

2. Whisk everything together until the mixture is smooth and there are no lumps.

3. Place the saucepan over medium heat and bring the mixture to a boil. Keep stirring continuously to prevent the mixture from sticking to the bottom of the pan.

4. Once the mixture comes to a boil, reduce the heat to low and simmer for 5-7 minutes, stirring continuously, until the mixture thickens and coats the back of a spoon.

5. Remove the saucepan from heat and let the mixture cool to room temperature.

6. Once the mixture has cooled down, divide it equally among 4 serving bowls or glasses.

7. Cover each bowl or glass with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2-3 hours until the pudding sets.

8. Once the pudding is set, remove the plastic wrap and garnish with sliced mangoes and whipped cream (if desired).

9. Serve the mango pudding chilled and enjoy!

Add a twist: You can adjust the sugar quantity according to your taste and the sweetness of the mangoes. You can also add a pinch of cardamom powder or saffron for additional flavour.

Rizvi adds that this menu is significant as it not only represents the diversity and richness of the cuisine but also showcases the importance of coming together and celebrating with loved ones. It brings people closer and strengthens the bonds of family and friendship. The recipes will ideally serve 4 of your loved ones.

