Shinde will be in the state on Monday and participate in two BJP roadshows at Kapu and Udupi town, party sources said.

Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Listen to this article Eknath Shinde to campaign for BJP in Karnataka x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will campaign for the BJP for the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections.

Shinde will be in the state on Monday and participate in two BJP roadshows at Kapu and Udupi town, party sources said.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Take oil refinery to Gujarat, says Uddhav Thackeray

Before reaching Udupi, Shinde will visit the Sri Manjunatha Swamy Temple. He will then meet the Dharmasthala temple's Dharmadhikari, Veerendra Hegde, they said.

The chief minister will also visit the Sri Krishna Temple in Udupi and on Monday itself, return to Maharashtra, the sources said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever