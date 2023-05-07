Breaking News
Eknath Shinde to campaign for BJP in Karnataka

Updated on: 07 May,2023 09:06 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Shinde will be in the state on Monday and participate in two BJP roadshows at Kapu and Udupi town, party sources said.

Eknath Shinde to campaign for BJP in Karnataka

Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will campaign for the BJP for the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections.


Shinde will be in the state on Monday and participate in two BJP roadshows at Kapu and Udupi town, party sources said.



Before reaching Udupi, Shinde will visit the Sri Manjunatha Swamy Temple. He will then meet the Dharmasthala temple's Dharmadhikari, Veerendra Hegde, they said.

The chief minister will also visit the Sri Krishna Temple in Udupi and on Monday itself, return to Maharashtra, the sources said.

shiv sena Eknath Shinde bharatiya janata party karnataka national news new delhi

