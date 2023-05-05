Breaking News
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde denies reports of meeting Rashmi Thackeray

Updated on: 05 May,2023 07:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
'Some news channels have broadcast reports of my meeting with Shrimati Rashmi Thackeray and her son. These reports are completely baseless and no such meeting has taken place,' Shinde tweeted

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde denies reports of meeting Rashmi Thackeray

Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday denied reports that he recently met Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi.


"Some news channels have broadcast reports of my meeting with Shrimati Rashmi Thackeray and her son. These reports are completely baseless and no such meeting has taken place," he tweeted.



Shinde's son and Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde too took to Twitter to rubbish these reports.


"@MumbaiPolice Take cognisance of rampant spread of FAKE news & deliberate lies," he tweeted.

Eknath Shinde split the Shiv Sena in June 2022 and brought down the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in the state.

He subsequently joined hands with the BJP to become the next chief minister.

