Ex-corporators, supporters discuss civic issues with CM at latter’s official residence

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met formers corporators at his official residence, Varsha, on Wednesday

Listen to this article Mumbai: Eknath Shinde Sena to start grievance redressal programme x 00:00

In a bid to establish a connection with the masses at the grassroots level in Mumbai, which it seems to lack, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction of the Shiv Sena is considering setting up a grievance redressal drive under the Mission Mumbai programme.

Supporters of the Shinde Sena as well as former corporators met the chief minister on Wednesday. During the meeting, they decide to start campaigning in the city.

"We have discussed civic issues with the chief minister," said party spokesperson and former corporator Sheetal Mhatre.

She added, "The chief minister will review nullah desilting efforts. He will also visit sites where the work is taking place. We mainly discussed road repairs, traffic congestion, desilting and other civic issues." The chief minister also issued instructions to BMC officials overseeing various works during the meeting.

A source stated, "The Shiv Sena is thinking about starting a grievance redressal programme in the city."

Also Read: Maharashtra: ‘Those crying now had one foot in BJP’

Meanwhile, the party's ally, the BJP, has started campaigning in Mumbai through government initiatives. Mangal Prabhat Lodha, the guardian minister of Mumbai Suburban district, has started visiting the sites of ongoing infrastructure projects. Lodha, who is also the minister of women and child development, also started the Government At Your Doorstep programme to help resolve women's issues. Meetings in connection with this have been taking place at the BMC ward office since April. Last year, Lodha started another such initiative, Guardian Minister At Your Doorstep.

Prior to the rebellion in its ranks, the Shiv Sena had 97 councillors when the corporators' terms ended on March 8, 2022. So far, only nine former corporators who emerged triumphant in the 2012 civic election have joined the Shinde Shiv Sena.