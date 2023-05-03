Breaking News
Sharad Pawar’s 3D-chess: Castling Ajit to checkmate the BJP?
Mumbai: Hooked with WhatsApp, and sunk on Telegram
Mumbai: Zeroes-and-heroes results will be fixed
Mumbai: Borivali East-WEH bridge likely to be ready by December
Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 12 crore for a greener city
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde seeks comprehensive policy for property tax construction in 27 villages added to KDMC

Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde seeks comprehensive policy for property tax, construction in 27 villages added to KDMC

Updated on: 03 May,2023 08:51 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

Shinde held a meeting with various committees representing the villages and civic officials in Mumbai

Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde seeks comprehensive policy for property tax, construction in 27 villages added to KDMC

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde seeks comprehensive policy for property tax, construction in 27 villages added to KDMC
x
00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday directed Thane district officials to formulate a comprehensive policy for property tax and construction in the 27 villages included in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation.


Shinde held a meeting with various committees representing the villages and civic officials in Mumbai.



Also Read: To make healthcare accessible, CM Eknath Shinde launches clinics in over 300 talukas of Maharashtra


A proposal to construct a memorial of spiritual leader Sawalaram Maharaj was also discussed at the meeting, an official release said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

mumbai thane kalyan dombivli Eknath Shinde mumbai news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK