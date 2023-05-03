Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde seeks comprehensive policy for property tax, construction in 27 villages added to KDMC

Shinde held a meeting with various committees representing the villages and civic officials in Mumbai
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday directed Thane district officials to formulate a comprehensive policy for property tax and construction in the 27 villages included in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation.
Shinde held a meeting with various committees representing the villages and civic officials in Mumbai.
A proposal to construct a memorial of spiritual leader Sawalaram Maharaj was also discussed at the meeting, an official release said.
