Breaking News
‘Gold medallist, daring cop, but this is how we take her home’
Thane: Cloud over 30 Nirmal Lifestyle housing projects
Mumbai: Restoration work is actually killing Mithi, alleges MNS
Mumbai: Aarey forest choking under 1,000 truckloads of debris, says environmentalist
Mumbai: Commuters struggle as train longer than platform
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > To make healthcare accessible CM Eknath Shinde launches clinics in over 300 talukas of Maharashtra

To make healthcare accessible, CM Eknath Shinde launches clinics in over 300 talukas of Maharashtra

Updated on: 01 May,2023 04:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The chief minister said that around 30 tests will be conducted free of cost at the Davakhanas

To make healthcare accessible, CM Eknath Shinde launches clinics in over 300 talukas of Maharashtra

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Listen to this article
To make healthcare accessible, CM Eknath Shinde launches clinics in over 300 talukas of Maharashtra
x
00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday launched Hinduhriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Davakhanas (Health Clinics) in over 300 talukas of the state with an aim to make healthcare facilities accessible for the common people. 


The scheme was launched on 63rd anniversary of the State’s formation day, also celebrated as Maharashtra Day. The chief minister said that around 30 tests will be conducted free of cost at the Davakhanas. 



The expansion of the scheme, named after Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray, will allow people to access healthcare facilities in every taluka and city of the state. The scheme provides essential medical services like health check-ups, medicines, investigations and diagnostics free, to people. 


Also Read: Mumbai: BMC to construct sea side plaza in Marine Drive; CM directs for International standard facilities

"A healthy Maharashtra is our goal. We are trying to make a change in the lives of all common people. We are satisfied that our health department is working in that direction," CM Ekanth Shinde said. 

"The coronavirus pandemic has taught us the lesson of empowering the health system. The pressure on big hospitals will have to be reduced for the treatment of minor diseases. With this objective in mind and keeping in mind the need to provide treatment facilities near home to the needy, we started this scheme from Thane, Mumbai and now its clinics are starting all over the state. Today around 250 of our clinics are functioning in Mumbai," he added.

CM Eknath Shinde further said that his government had announced the expansion of the service on the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray. "Within a few months, the health department has implemented it and made these clinics available to the general public for free healthcare," he added.

Hailing the Aapla Davakhanas, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said 30 services, medicines and medical advice will also be available free of charge through these clinics.
 
"This is an initiative to take care of the health of common people. We had made provision for this concept in the budget itself. 500 clinics will be started under this scheme. Today, 317 clinics are opened for public," he added.

Eknath Shinde maharashtra mumbai mumbai news news devendra fadnavis

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK