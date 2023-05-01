To make healthcare accessible, CM Eknath Shinde launches clinics in over 300 talukas of Maharashtra

The chief minister said that around 30 tests will be conducted free of cost at the Davakhanas

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday launched Hinduhriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Davakhanas (Health Clinics) in over 300 talukas of the state with an aim to make healthcare facilities accessible for the common people.

The scheme was launched on 63rd anniversary of the State’s formation day, also celebrated as Maharashtra Day. The chief minister said that around 30 tests will be conducted free of cost at the Davakhanas.

The expansion of the scheme, named after Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray, will allow people to access healthcare facilities in every taluka and city of the state. The scheme provides essential medical services like health check-ups, medicines, investigations and diagnostics free, to people.

"A healthy Maharashtra is our goal. We are trying to make a change in the lives of all common people. We are satisfied that our health department is working in that direction," CM Ekanth Shinde said.

"The coronavirus pandemic has taught us the lesson of empowering the health system. The pressure on big hospitals will have to be reduced for the treatment of minor diseases. With this objective in mind and keeping in mind the need to provide treatment facilities near home to the needy, we started this scheme from Thane, Mumbai and now its clinics are starting all over the state. Today around 250 of our clinics are functioning in Mumbai," he added.

CM Eknath Shinde further said that his government had announced the expansion of the service on the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray. "Within a few months, the health department has implemented it and made these clinics available to the general public for free healthcare," he added.

Hailing the Aapla Davakhanas, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said 30 services, medicines and medical advice will also be available free of charge through these clinics.



"This is an initiative to take care of the health of common people. We had made provision for this concept in the budget itself. 500 clinics will be started under this scheme. Today, 317 clinics are opened for public," he added.