Elderly temple priest beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh

Representative Image

An elderly priest of a temple in the Sherkot area was allegedly beaten to death on Saturday morning, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dinesh Singh said that the deceased has been identified as Begram (70) and the incident took place when he was conducting rituals and worship at Manokamna Mandir.

On Saturday, at around 4.30 am, some unknown assailants attacked him. As Begram shouted, his wife came out, after which the attackers fled, he said.

Police after reaching the spot took Begram to hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors.

Three teams have been formed to unveil the incident, the SP added.

