Elderly woman killed, 5 injured in road accident in Muzaffarnagar

Ramesho (60) was killed in the accident on Friday night, they said

Representative image. Pic/Istock

An elderly woman was killed and five others were seriously injured when their car collided with a truck near Midkali village under Budhana police station area, police said on Saturday.

Ramesho (60) was killed in the accident on Friday night, they said.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Man killed as car rams into tree in Palghar

The injured, including two children, have been admitted to a hospital.

SHO Brijesh Kumar said the accident took place when the car, carrying a family on their return from a wedding in Baghpat district, was heading towards Shahjuddi village.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.