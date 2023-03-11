Breaking News
Mumbai: With Line 11, CSMT to get Metro links to both east and west
Justice on wheels: Mobile Lok Adalat imparts legal know-how to villagers
Mumbai: Days after Marol sighting, leopard spotted in Malad East society
Ghatkopar couple’s mysterious death: Investigate gas leakage from geyser, say experts
Mumbai: Divided Bandra residents to discuss parking lot row tomorrow
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Elderly woman killed 5 injured in road accident in Muzaffarnagar

Elderly woman killed, 5 injured in road accident in Muzaffarnagar

Updated on: 11 March,2023 11:46 AM IST  |  Muzaffarnagar
PTI |

Top

Ramesho (60) was killed in the accident on Friday night, they said

Elderly woman killed, 5 injured in road accident in Muzaffarnagar

Representative image. Pic/Istock


An elderly woman was killed and five others were seriously injured when their car collided with a truck near Midkali village under Budhana police station area, police said on Saturday.


Ramesho (60) was killed in the accident on Friday night, they said.



Also Read: Maharashtra: Man killed as car rams into tree in Palghar


The injured, including two children, have been admitted to a hospital.

SHO Brijesh Kumar said the accident took place when the car, carrying a family on their return from a wedding in Baghpat district, was heading towards Shahjuddi village.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you agree with the management`s decision of only letting devotees offer jal abhishek at Babulnath temple?
india India news uttar pradesh national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK