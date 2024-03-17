Breaking News
Mumbai: ED attaches properties of accused in Khichdi scam
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mumbai to vote in May
Mumbai: Police bandobast, traffic diversions for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Operation Please-All ahead of polls
Mumbai: The future is bright
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Electoral bonds Fresh data made public by Election Commission BJP encashed totalling Rs 6986 crore
<< Back to Elections 2024

Electoral bonds: Fresh data made public by Election Commission, BJP encashed totalling Rs 6,986 crore

Updated on: 17 March,2024 04:50 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Election Commission on Sunday made public fresh data on electoral bonds, which was previously submitted to the Supreme Court in sealed covers

Electoral bonds: Fresh data made public by Election Commission, BJP encashed totalling Rs 6,986 crore

Representation image. File pic

Listen to this article
Electoral bonds: Fresh data made public by Election Commission, BJP encashed totalling Rs 6,986 crore
x
00:00

The Election Commission on Sunday made public fresh data on electoral bonds, which was previously submitted to the Supreme Court in sealed covers, following a directive from the apex court to make it available to the public.


According to the new details, BJP encashed electoral bonds totalling Rs 6,986.5 crore. The highest amount received by the ruling party was in 2019-20 worth Rs 2,555 crore. Congress redeemed a total of Rs 1,334.35 crore through electoral bonds, ANI report said.


DMK received Rs 656.5 crore through electoral bonds, including Rs 509 crore from lottery king Santiago Martin's Future Gaming. The full list can be obtained from the election commission's website https://www.eci.gov.in/candidate-politicalparty


Notably, this information pertains to transactions that occurred before April 12, 2019, while details of electoral bonds issued after this date were disclosed by the election commission last week. 

"The Election Commission of India has today uploaded the data received in digitized form from the registry of the Supreme Court on electoral bonds on its website," the poll panel said in a statement.

The ECI had submitted it in the sealed covers to the Supreme Court and was later asked to put them in the public domain.

The Supreme Court, in a ruling in February, struck down the Centre's Electoral Bond Scheme, which allowed for anonymous funding to political parties, and ordered the SBI to stop issuing Electoral Bonds immediately. It had asked SBI to furnish details of each electoral bond encashed by parties, including the date of encashment and the denomination of the bond.

On Monday, the top court dismissed an application of SBI seeking an extension of time till June 30 to submit details of electoral bonds to the Election Commission, asking the bank to disclose the details by March 12.

The apex court also directed the poll panel to compile the information to be furnished by the SBI and publish the details on its official website no later than March 15, 2024, by 5 pm.

(With ANI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

supreme court Election Commission BJP congress 2024 lok sabha elections state bank of india
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK