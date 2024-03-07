Uddhav Thackeray said that banks stick notices on the doors of farmers when they are unable to repay loans. But for electoral bonds they are asking for extension to submit details

Uddhav Thackeray. File Pic

Listen to this article Electoral bonds: Banks have all details when it comes to loan default by farmers, says Uddhav Thackeray x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday tried to corner the government over the time extension asked by the State Bank of India (SBI) to give details of those who had bought electoral bonds, reported the PTI.

Speaking in Ausa in Latur district of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray said that the banks promptly come out with all information of farmers when there is a default or delay in loan repayment but in the electoral bond issue lenders are asking for time to extract details, as per the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Banks stick notices on the doors of farmers when they are unable to repay loans. They have all information at hand of farmers who can't repay loans in time. But for electoral bonds they (banks) are asking for extension to submit details," Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday, according to the PTI.

The Supreme Court, on February 15, struck down the electoral bond scheme calling it unconstitutional. It had also asked the SBI to give details connected to these bonds by March 6, but the lender had approached the apex court seeking an extension in deadline till June 30.

The Constitution bench of the Supreme Court has asked the SBI to furnish details of the political parties that received Electoral Bonds since April 12, 2019, and all the particulars received and submit them to the Election Commission of India by March 6.

Slamming Union Minister Amit Shah's statement that the NDA government did in 10 years what the Congress could not in 40 years, Uddhav Thackeray sarcastically said "the BJP made Rs 7,000 crore in electoral bonds in 10 years while the Congress could garner just Rs 600-700 crore," the news agency reported.

Attacking the Union government over its claim to make India a developed nation by 2047, Thackeray said the ruling dispensation must talk about the present and what they can give to the poor who are unable to afford meals.

Uddhav Thackeray claimed the Eknath Shinde government had spent Rs 85 crore in advertisements and asserted he would have earmarked this amount for farmers' welfare had he been in power.

Uddhav Thackeray is on a two-day tour of Latur and Dharashiv districts of Maharashtra and will address rallies in Tuljapur, Kalamb, Umerga and Bhum, according to the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!