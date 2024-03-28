Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed deep grief over A Ganeshamurthi's death and recalled his illustrious political career within DMK.

A Ganeshamurthi/ X @KAnnamalai

Listen to this article Erode MP A Ganeshamurthi, who attempted to end his life, passes away x 00:00

Member of Parliament (MP) A Ganeshamurthi of Tamil Nadu's Erode, who purportedly attempted suicide recently, died of his injuries on Thursday morning at a hospital in Coimbatore, according to MDMK sources and local officials.

According to a report in PTI, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed deep grief over Ganeshamurthi's death and recalled his illustrious political career within the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), including his time with MDMK leader Vaiko. Stalin hailed Ganeshamurthi's efforts and described him as an ardent diplomat, expressing his deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and party members.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vaiko, too, expressed shock and sent his condolences to Ganeshamurthi's family. Those who knew the MP were saddened by his sudden death.

On March 24, the 77-year-old MP allegedly attempted to end his life by ingesting deadly drugs at his Erode property. Despite receiving rapid medical treatment, he was unable to recover from his injuries. The Erode Town police, who initially reported an attempted suicide, will now report a death by suicide.

Following legal processes, the body was turned over to the Institute of Road Transport (IRT) Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Once completed, the body will be buried in Kumaravalasu village, the report added.

According to the report, Ganeshamurthi, who was elected as an MP in 2019 using the DMK emblem, had previously represented Palani in 1998 and Erode in 2009. A widower, the MP is survived by a son and a daughter.

Vaiko denied accusations that Ganeshamurthi attempted suicide since he did not receive a nomination to run for Lok Sabha Elections 2024. He complimented the late MP's leadership abilities and recalled their long friendship since college, emphasising their shared dedication to party progress.

Speaking to the reporters in Coimbatore, Vaiko said, "He was a brave and determined leader. There's no iota of truth that Ganeshamurthi made a suicide attempt over not getting a seat to contest the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The struggles during the student union days are still vivid in my mind. .. he was in charge of the Erode district of DMK and later joined hands with me to launch the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam."

The death of Ganeshamurthi has left a gap in the political landscape, with condolences flooding in from all sides, including AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswai and BJP state president K Annamalai.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!