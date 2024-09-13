Breaking News
Every drop of my blood dedicated to nation God has always been with me says Kejriwal upon his release from Jail

Every drop of my blood dedicated to nation; God has always been with me, says Kejriwal upon his release from Jail

Updated on: 13 September,2024 06:34 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Hundreds of AAP workers and senior party leaders, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, were seen waiting outside the prison to welcome Kejriwal

Every drop of my blood dedicated to nation; God has always been with me, says Kejriwal upon his release from Jail

Arvind Kejriwal. File Pic/PTI

Every drop of my blood dedicated to nation; God has always been with me, says Kejriwal upon his release from Jail
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday evening walked out of Tihar jail hours after the Supreme Court granted him bail and said, "every drop of my blood is dedicated to the nation and God has always been with me."


According to the PTI, Kejriwal also said that he wanted to thank people who prayed for his release from jail.



"You have braved rain to come here," said Delhi CM Kejriwal after being released from Tihar jail, as per the PTI.


Delhi has been witnessing heavy rains on Friday and despite the weather conditions huge crowds reached Tihar jail to welcome Arvind Kejriwal upon his release from jail.

Hundreds of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers and senior party leaders, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, were waiting outside the prison to welcome Arvind Kejriwal, as per the PTI.

Drenched in rain, Mann, Sisodia raised slogans hailing Kejriwal from atop a truck. Slogans like "Jail ke taale toot gaye, Kejriwal choot gaye", "Bhrastachaar ka ek hi kaal, Kejriwal, Kejriwal" rent the air.

Kejriwal came out of Tihar in a car, followed by his security convoy.

The AAP chief was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 26. He has challenged in the apex court the Delhi High Court's August 5 order that upheld his arrest in the corruption case.

On July 12, the apex court granted interim bail to Kejriwal in the money-laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise scam.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Kejriwal in the corruption case lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged excise policy scam, saying prolonged incarceration amounts to unjust deprivation of liberty.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan granted the relief to Kejriwal on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 10 lakh and two sureties of like amount.

The top court directed Kejriwal not to make any public comment on the merits of the case and added that terms and conditions as imposed in the ED case would also be applicable here

(with PTI inputs)

