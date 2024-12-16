CM Fadnavis said the government would answer all questions raised by the Opposition in the legislature provided they don't politicise issues

Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Amid EVM protests, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday asked the Congress to introspect and stop blaming others for the party's defeat in elections, reported the PTI.

The Congress would continue to be routed in polls until the party introspects and stops blaming others, he added.

CM Devendra Fadnavis also said the government would answer all questions raised by the Opposition in the legislature provided they don't politicise issues.

"Whenever Congress party loses (elections) it blames others rather than introspecting. Until they introspect, they will keep losing," Devendra Fadnavis told reporters, as per the PTI.

Earlier in the day, Opposition members demonstrated on the steps of the Vidhan Bhawan in Nagpur and raised slogans against EVMs in elections on the opening day of the winter session of the state legislature.

Opposition members staged a demonstration on the steps of the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhawan here on Monday and raised slogans against the use of EVMs in elections.

Leader of opposition in the state legislative council Ambadas Danve led the demonstration of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders, who called for "saving" the Constitution and democracy and opposed the use of EVMs.

They raised slogans like "EVM Hatao Desh Bachao", "EVM Hatao Constitution Bachao" and "EVM Hatao Democracy Bachao".

Danve was joined by Congress legislators Vijay Wadettiwar, Nitin Raut, Bhai Jagtap and Vikas Thakre, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Bhaskar Jadhav, Varun Desai and Sachin Ahir, and NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad.

Talking to reporters, Danve claimed the Electronic Voting Machines were "dangerous" for democracy and that people were opposing the use of EVMs in elections.

"We think the EVMs should be removed and elections should be held on ballot papers," the Sena (UBT) leader said.

Meanwhile, a day earlier, CM Fadnavis had said the opposition should raise issues in the legislature instead of speaking through the media, inviting rebuke from the Leader of the Opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve.

Ambadas Danve had said that the opposition was ready for discussions but expected the government should not lie.

According to the PTI, while responding to Ambadas Danve's barb, Devendra Fadnavis said, "Danve or any other member of the opposition can initiate debate and discussion on any issue they like, the government is capable of answering their questions. My government has nothing to hide".

However, if opposition parties want to play politics, they will get political answers only, the chief minister added.

