EVs will only increase pollution and India’s dependence on China: Report

The report said EVs will only increase pollution as the batteries are charged from coal-generated electricity. Representation pic/AFP

Manufacturing of electric vehicles (EVs) in India will increase its dependence on China for raw materials, mineral processing and battery production, said a report of by economic think tank GTRI.

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said EVs result in the release of pollutants during battery making, disposal and charging and about 70 per cent of materials used to manufacture EVs in India are imported from China and a few other countries. China processes over 60 per cent of the lithium produced globally, and makes three out of four batteries, it said.

On the pollution issue, it explained that a typical 500-kg lithium car battery uses 12 kg of lithium, 15 kg of cobalt, 30 kg of nickel, 44 kg of copper, and 50 kg of graphite. It also uses about 200 kg of steel, aluminium and plastics. Mining extraction, transport and processing of these materials release pollutants and CO2, leading to air and water pollution, it added.

“The battery’s life is 6-7 years; after which it needs to be recycled. Recycling is complex as the battery contains many toxic materials that are challenging to dispose of. Firms promoting EVs talk about zero tail-pipe emissions but are silent on mining and disposal costs,” it said. India generates 60 per cent of electricity from fossil fuels and coal accounts for 50 per cent. “EVs only make sense when most power comes from renewable energy,” it said. Further, it said EV is not a global phenomenon and the push for it is coming from Europe...to protect their polluting industry and disrupt global trade.

