Ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's sister-in-law Sita Soren joins BJP

JMM legislator Sita Soren, the sister-in-law of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, joined the BJP

Sita Soren. Pic/PTI

JMM legislator Sita Soren, the sister-in-law of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, joined the BJP on Tuesday.

She quit the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) hours before joining the BJP, claiming that she was being neglected and isolated in the state's ruling party.

Soren joined the BJP in the presence of its national general secretary Vinod Tawde and Jharkhand poll in-charge Laxmikant Bajpai at its headquarters.

The three-term MLA's decision to join the BJP is a shot in the arm for the party's efforts to boost its connect with the Scheduled Tribes, a community which has been the main vote base of the JMM.

